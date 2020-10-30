Photo of the original Game of Thrones pilot

George RR Martin got all his fans talking by sharing an unexpected Game of Thrones throwback from the original pilot that was going to air.

On his personal website and Twitter account on Thursday, Martin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and his co-star Ian McNeice, playing Illyrio Mopatis, a Pentos magister.

They are both dressed in elaborate and colorful outfits for Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo’s wedding, which was filmed in Morocco.

“Here’s another look at the past and the original Game of Thrones pilot. We filmed Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo’s wedding in Morocco. Ian McNeice played Illyrio Mopatis, and I played one of the wedding guests, presumably another magister. “.

The original unaired pilot for Game of Thrones failed to achieve the desired tone for the fantasy series, prompting showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff to start from scratch and recast various actors.

McNiece himself was replaced by Roger Allam for the role of Ilyrio Mopatis. Unfortunately, Martin’s cameo was also removed and he did not appear in the eventual premiere of the series, HBO’s Winter is Coming.



