Photo: Meet the Woman Who Was with Jeff Bezos at the Chiefs-Chargers Game

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Before the game, the Chiefs celebrated the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those who took to the field to celebrate the event was billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The game also turned out to be the first Prime Video football game on Thursday night, so No os didn’t want to miss it. He wasn’t alone at the game either.

He was next to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez rose to fame as an entertainment reporter, and eventually had a relationship with former NFL great Tony Gonzalez. The couple have a son together, Nikko.

She eventually started dating the Business, and reports said they had been together since 2019.

We’ll probably see a lot of Lauren and Jeff in the coming months after Amazon’s new deal with the NFL.