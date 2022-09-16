Photo: Meet Prime Video Sideline Reporter Kaylee Hartung

Tonight, Prime Video is hosting its first NFL regular season competition on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams.

The streaming platform has spared no expense by bringing together legendary actor Al Michaels and superstar football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. This duo will be assisted in the broadcast booth by Kaylee Hartung, who will conduct analysis and interview from the side.

“A new chapter. New microphone flag. A new team. Let’s go! So grateful for this opportunity @nflonprime and all the incredible people building a new home for Thursday night football,” she wrote on Instagram.