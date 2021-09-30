Phones that will receive the MIUI 13 update! last list

Which models will receive the MIUI 13 update, which Xiaomi is preparing to release towards the end of this year?

Taking advantage of Huawei’s chances after being blacklisted in 2019 for threatening US security, Xiaomi is among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world today. The company also continues to work on the MIUI interface, which brings its phones to life.

Xiaomi, which continues to rapidly send the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version to the specified models, has also passed the final stage on MIUI 13, which is expected to be introduced towards the end of the year. So which models will get the new update? We have compiled for you…

Which models will receive the MIUI 13 update?

Recently, images showing the new widget design of MIUI 13 and a list of models that will not receive the new update were leaked. In addition, a post that could be related to the release date of the interface was made with the MIUI official account on the famous microblogging site Weibo.

If the shared post and the leaks that have emerged so far are correct, MIUI 13 will be introduced in November. Right after the launch, the beta version of the new interface will be released. However, at this point, let’s say that we have to wait until the beginning of 2022 for the stable version to be released.

Here are the models that will receive the MIUI 13 update:

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30s

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Fold

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10s

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Xiaomi Civi

Poco M3

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco X3 Pro

Poco F3

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco C3

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 3S

If the smartphone you use is not listed, do not be upset right away. Because there may be some changes in the models that will receive the update in the future.