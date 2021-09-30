Phones that will receive the MIUI 13 update! last list

Which models will receive the MIUI 13 update, which Xiaomi is preparing to release towards the end of this year?
Taking advantage of Huawei’s chances after being blacklisted in 2019 for threatening US security, Xiaomi is among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world today. The company also continues to work on the MIUI interface, which brings its phones to life.
Xiaomi, which continues to rapidly send the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version to the specified models, has also passed the final stage on MIUI 13, which is expected to be introduced towards the end of the year. So which models will get the new update? We have compiled for you…
Recently, images showing the new widget design of MIUI 13 and a list of models that will not receive the new update were leaked. In addition, a post that could be related to the release date of the interface was made with the MIUI official account on the famous microblogging site Weibo.
If the shared post and the leaks that have emerged so far are correct, MIUI 13 will be introduced in November. Right after the launch, the beta version of the new interface will be released. However, at this point, let’s say that we have to wait until the beginning of 2022 for the stable version to be released.
Here are the models that will receive the MIUI 13 update:
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30s
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30 5G Racing
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 4
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Fold
- Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 10s
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
- Xiaomi Civi
- Poco M3
- Poco M3 Pro
- Poco M2 Reloaded
- Poco X3 Pro
- Poco F3
- Poco X3 NFC
- Poco X3
- Poco M2 Pro
- Poco M2
- Poco F2 Pro
- Poco X2
- Poco C3
- Black Shark 4 Pro
- Black Shark 4
- Black Shark 3 Pro
- Black Shark 3
- Black Shark 2 Pro
- Black Shark 2
- Black Shark 3S
If the smartphone you use is not listed, do not be upset right away. Because there may be some changes in the models that will receive the update in the future.