Phones that have ended WhatsApp support!

WhatsApp has ended its support for millions of devices as of today. Here is the list of phones that cannot use the app.

The world’s most popular messaging application, WhatsApp, shocked everyone with a decision it took a while ago. According to the statement made by Facebook, as of today, some iOS and Android devices will not be able to access the application. This means that you will not be able to use the app from today if you are using one of the smartphones below.

Thanks to the latest update, WhatsApp has cut support for Android 4.0.3 and iOS 9. Therefore, it will no longer work on phones using these versions. However, there is a serious problem. There are still millions of devices using this operating system. Here are those phones and their solution…

What should old phone owners do to use WhatsApp?

There are many phones using Android 4.0.3 and iOS 9 that WhatsApp has stopped supporting. Among the phones in question are Apple’s popular models iPhone SE (1st Generation), iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. Apart from that, many models from Samsung, LG, Sony and Huawei devices are also on the list.

Apple

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 2

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6 Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Best L2 2

Optimus Nitro HD и 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

Grand S Flex

V956

Grand X Quad V987

Large Memo

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Actually, the solution to the problem is quite simple. Users who want to continue using WhatsApp, all they have to do is update the software version of the phone. Unfortunately, due to performance issues, many users avoid installing updated versions on their old devices. However, the fear of losing WhatsApp seems to eliminate this problem.

Are you using any of the phones on the list?