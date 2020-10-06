Phone with large battery Samsung Galaxy M51

Drums. Not the best camera, not the best screen, not 5G or anything. The battery is the most essential in a smartphone -and therefore in any electronic device-, and in Samsung they are taking it into account in their successful mid-range, which increasingly mounts larger batteries -which hopefully we will also see in the Galaxy families S and Galaxy Note. The latest example of this is the new Galaxy M51, which has broken the record.

Samsung Galaxy M51: 7,000 mAh battery

In a mid-range that is increasingly blurred with the high-end range, Samsung brings to Spain its Samsung Galaxy M51, a top-of-the-range smartphone that is growing in success in the Spanish market. The terminal has a frameless screen design and rounded corners, with a micro-perforated selfie camera in the panel, a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O screen, and a quad rear camera.

Inside, the Galaxy M51 mounts a Snapdragon 730G processor and a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU, positioning it as the most powerful M-range smartphone on the market. This processor allows greater autonomy to play for longer without charging, since the mobile also mounts a 7,000 mAh battery that is the largest seen in a Samsung smartphone, and one of the largest in the current mobile phone market. The Galaxy M51 also includes an ultra-fast 25W charger that fully recharges the battery in less than 2 hours.

Quadruple Camera

Galaxy M51 has a quad camera setup, with a 64MP main sensor; 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree field of view; 5MP macro lens for close-ups and 5MP depth lens for focused portraits. The mobile records video in 4K and supports Fast Motion, Slow Motion and Super Steady mode. Its 32 MP front camera allows you to record in 4K and take selfies in slow motion.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will hit the Spanish market in two colors: Black and White. Galaxy M51 is priced at 389 euros and is available exclusively at



