Phone like Nokia N900: Pro1 X features

The Nokia N900 model, which was launched in 2009, impressed many people with its timeless features. The initiative, which has achieved its goal on the Indiegogo funding site, will launch the Pro1 X model, which stands out with its features.

Design similar to Nokia N900! Here are the Pro1 X features

The campaign realized with XDA, which is known by many technology enthusiasts, has exceeded the limit of 500,000 dollars in a short time. Drawing attention with its design similar to the Nokia N900, the model will support more than one operating system.

The Pro1 X model is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. With 8 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM options, you can have 128 GB and 256 GB storage in the model. Coming with a 5.99-inch FullHD Plus AMOLED display, the model comes with a 3,200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3 support.

The Pro1 X comes with a dual rear camera array including a 12 Megapixel f / 1.8 Sony IMX363 sensor and a 5 Megapixel f / 2.0 fixed focus camera and an 8 Megapixel f / 2.0 selfie camera.

In the explanations in the video of the Pro1 X project, “We are developing the Pro1 X project in partnership with XDA. Because we care about your data and privacy, we offer full control over both issues. During the setup phase, you will be able to choose between Android, Lineage OS or Ubuntu Touch OS operating systems. “Statements take place.

For now, the device, which you can only buy through the funding site, is offered with a price tag of $ 679 with a 24 percent discount. Purchased devices are expected to be sent to users in March 2021.



