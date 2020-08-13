Phone Case That Brings Phones Crawling and Charging

The robotics research team from Seoul National University has designed a smartphone case that has never been seen before. This cover allows the phone to move itself. The goal of the developer team is to automatically send this case to the charger and then return the phone to its owner after charging.

Technology, which develops more and more every day, enables dozens of new products to be brought to our lives. Manufacturers are doing important work by not trying their best to make people’s lives a little easier. Now we’re going to tell you about a new smartphone case you’ve never seen before. This cover allows your phone to move by itself.

Even though smart phones make our lives easier, the batteries of these devices have become an unsolvable problem for years. Although users want to use their phones for the longest possible time, current technologies do not allow this. Wouldn’t it be nice if your smartphone went to a wireless charger on its own when it runs out of charge? Now, a phone case has been developed that will serve exactly this purpose.

Here is the case that can move on its own and reach the wireless charger.

A robotics research team working at Seoul National University in South Korea has designed a smartphone case with extremely interesting abilities. This case allows your phone to move a lot thanks to its tiny robotic arms. The purpose of the development of this case called “CaseCrawler” is to enable it to be charged by taking your phone to a wireless charging source.

CaseCrawler’s thickest point is 16 millimeters. The total weight of this sheath is only 22.7 grams. The case, which is very light in itself, has the capacity to carry any smartphone that is 13 times heavier, ie approximately 300 grams. We know you’re starting to wonder more about the case already, but we have bad news for you. CaseCrawler is currently not available for sale as a commercial product.

The GIF you see above explains how the CaseCrawler works. The developer team shows in the GIF above how a smartphone weighing 190 grams can go to the wireless charging pad. According to its developers, this phone case can overcome obstacles such as books. This reveals that CaseCrawler can be used in different wireless charging products.

How does CaseCrawler work?

According to the statements made by the developer team, CaseCrawler is not very smart at the moment. So you cannot use this product functionally for now. However, the developer team says that they are continuing to work on the product and that this phone case will find the wireless charger itself in the future. In fact, the main target is to deliver the charged phone back to its owner. However, it is difficult to predict when this will happen.

Here is a promotional video created for CaseCrawler.



