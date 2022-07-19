Phone (1) Vs. iPhone SE 3: Comparison of nothing new phone

Nothing released the phone (1) at the “Return to Instinct” event on July 12, 2022, whereas the iPhone SE 3 was introduced in March, but how do both smartphones compare? Since Nothing released its first product, TWS headphones called Ear(1), the company has attracted a lot of praise and criticism. While some users like the new translucent design language used by the company, some prefer their headphones to be solid white, like the AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro.

Rumors about the phone (1) started appearing on the Internet late last year when the company announced its partnership with Qualcomm, a California-based chip manufacturer. After that, Nothing CEO Carl Pei was seen with the phone at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 held earlier this year, but it wasn’t until March that the company released the phone (1). Technically, the phone (1) and iPhone SE 3 have similar launch dates, but preparation for the final release took longer.

Before comparing Nothing Phone (1) and iPhone SE 3, it is important to note that the former is not available for purchase in the USA. The design is the most significant difference between the phone (1) and the iPhone SE 3. Thanks to the bright backlight on the transparent back panel, aluminum frame and symmetrical faceplates, the phone (1) looks futuristic, unlike anything on the market right now. Although the iPhone SE 3 uses the same durable materials, the thick frames make the device look outdated.

Phone (1) Vs. iPhone SE 3: Performance, cameras and battery life

The second most obvious difference between smartphones is their size. The phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the iPhone SE 3 is equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The display of the phone (1) with a resolution of 402 pixels per inch is not only clearer, but also reproduces brighter colors than the iPhone SE 3. However, Apple’s entry-level iPhone supports True Tone technology and has a higher typical brightness of 625 nits. With a tiny hole in the upper left corner, the phone (1) provides better viewing quality thanks to a large, clear display, despite the fact that both devices have stereo speakers. In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 3 dominates the phone (1) as it comes with Apple’s most powerful mobile chipset to date, the A15 Bionic. Comparing the rating of both smartphones in Geekbench, the phone (1) with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor scores 823 points in a single-core test and 2730 points in a multi-core processor, which is almost half as much as the iPhone. In real conditions, both smartphones easily cope with everyday tasks. However, when it comes to graphics-intensive applications such as games or video editors, the iPhone SE 3 is the winner.

Speaking of cameras, Nothing Phone (1) comes with two rear cameras, including a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor (with OIS) and a 50 MP Samsung JN1 secondary sensor (with EIS) for ultra-wide angle/macro shooting. For comparison, the iPhone SE 3 has one 12-megapixel camera (with OIS) at the back. A 12-megapixel sensor is installed on the front panel of the phone (1), and the iPhone has a 7—megapixel sensor (with EIS). Users can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second using the iPhone SE 3 rear camera, this setting is not available on the phone (1), which limits users to 4K video at 30 frames per second. The iPhone has no other photographic angles, but it is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor for image processing. Consequently, it turns out that this is the more stable and reliable work of the two. However, the Phone (1) is the right choice if you need ultra—wide angle and macro photography. Also, if someone wants to purchase a more water-resistant device, the iPhone SE 3 with IP67 is better than the phone (1) with an IP53 rating.

As for battery life, the phone (1) comes with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Unlike the phone (1), the iPhone SE 3 has a 2,018 mAh battery that supports fast wired charging with up to 20 watts. The Nothing (1) phone with an OLED panel, a mid-range chipset and a dual rear-view camera with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory can be purchased in the UK at a price of 399 euros. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 3 with 64 GB of internal memory is available at a price of 419 euros. Although Nothing Phone (1) and iPhone SE 3 are sold at the same price, smartphones differ greatly in the overall set of functions. and experience with software, which should be the deciding factor.