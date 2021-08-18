Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton Actress To Star in New Amazon Series

Phoebe Dynevor: Jared Padalecki Explains Misunderstanding With Jensen AcklesAmazon reported on Wednesday, 18, that Phoebe Dynevor will produce and star in her new production called Exciting Times. This will be the actress’ first high-profile project after her role on the acclaimed Bridgerton, a series that broke Netflix’s ratings record.

According to the streaming, the show will be based on the book Exciting Times, by writer Naoise Dolan. The story of the novel follows an Irish woman living abroad who, while teaching English to wealthy children, becomes involved in a love triangle full of jealousy, love and obsession.

Dolan will also be responsible for adapting the book to TV. The series will be directed by Cooper Raiff and will have Dynevor and Black Bear Pictures, the producer who secured the US rights to the novel, as producers on the show.

With the production still under development by Amazon, no further information has been released, such as possible other cast names and release date.

In addition, it is unknown whether Dynevor will be able to return for Bridgerton’s third season during the recordings of his new project.

Bridgerton: Learn more about Shonda Rhimes’ success

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and within the first few weeks it became a huge success, breaking several streaming viewership records.

The series is an adaptation of the novels of the same name by author Julia Quinn and follows the life of British high society. The project was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by production company Shondaland, from screenwriter and filmmaker Shonda Rhimes.

The first season’s cast consisted of Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, among others.

Bridgerton is currently finalizing recordings for his 2nd season. However, the series has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, which will be available on Netflix for years to come.

