Phoebe Bridges Made a Surprise Appearance at The 1975 Show in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance during The 1975 show in Los Angeles last night (November 28) – watch her performance with “Milk” below.

The Manchester-based band performed at the Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California, as part of their ongoing 2022 North American tour, which began earlier this month.

Since then, footage has emerged of Bridgers broadcasting a solo acoustic cover of “Milk” from the 1975 EP “Sex” in 2012.

Check out a selection of fan videos here:

Phoebe Bridgers covering Milk tonight at the 1975 show in La!! pic.twitter.com/r0uc0jeDk8 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) November 29, 2022

Bridgers appears in the video for the band’s 1975 2022 single “I’m In Love With You” and previously collaborated with the band on the song “Jesus Christ, 2005, God Bless America” from “Notes On A Conditional Form” in 2020.

Frontman Matty Healy performed the last track with Bridgers at her concert in Los Angeles last year, where he unexpectedly opened up.

Meanwhile, Healy shared kisses on stage with fans at some of The 1975’s recent concerts. The moments occurred during the screening of “Robbers” from their debut album.

In January 2023, The 1975 will embark on the “At They Very Best” tour of the UK and Ireland. Last week, it was confirmed that the band’s Dirty Hit label colleague Bonnie Kemplay would be supporting them at concerts. You can find the remaining tickets here.

In other news, Matty Healy spoke about the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band. He also talked about his habit of writing songs without a chorus.