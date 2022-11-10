Phoebe Bridges Dismissed a $3.8 Million Libel Lawsuit

It is reported that the defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers was dismissed.

Producer Chris Nelson sued the singer and songwriter “Punisher” in September 2021. This happened after Bridgers directed her Instagram followers to a topic written by her friend Emily Bannon, which Nelson said was defamatory.

Nelson demanded damages of $3.8 million (£2.8 million), saying Bridgers “deliberately used her well-known public platform on Instagram to post false and defamatory statements” about him “to destroy his reputation.”

Responding to the allegations in a sworn statement in February of this year, Bridgers said: “I believe that the statements I made in my Instagram story are true. My statements were made based on my personal information, including statements that I personally heard from Mr. Nelson.”

Bridgers tried to stop the lawsuit during this court appearance, citing the California Law against SLAPP (Strategic Litigation against Public Participation). The motion filed stated that Nelson was public enough to prove that Bridgers “acted with malicious intent.”

Subsequently, Nelson demanded the right to overthrow Bridgers, saying that this was the only way to prove that the musician had slandered him. In March, Bridgers’ lawyers called the request “harassment.” However, the ruling issued on March 29 requires the singer to testify under oath.

Now, according to Pitchfork, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has dismissed the lawsuit. According to court documents reviewed by the publication, Judge Curtis A. Kin granted Bridgers’ motion against SLAPP, which she filed earlier this year.

In a statement, a spokesman for the musician said: “We consider it justified that the court found this claim unfounded and unfounded.

“This was not based on law or facts, but was filed with the sole purpose of damaging the reputation and career of our client. This victory is important not only for our client, but also for everyone she sought to protect using her platform.”

Back in August, Judge Kin said they were leaning towards closing the case (via Rolling Stone). “It seems to me that Ms. Bridgers’ publication is of public interest,” Keane explained.

“It seems to me that her statements on Instagram are statements that relate to a person in the public eye, as well as statements that can directly affect a large number of people besides Mr. Nelson and Ms. Bridgers.”

Kin went on to say that Nelson’s attempt to portray himself as a private person in order to fight SLAPP is “incompatible” with his own lawsuit, as he describes himself as an “established” producer.