Phobia: Brazilian Game Receives Investment From Epic Games

Phobia: Brazilian developer Pulsatrix Studios has announced that it will receive an investment from Epic Games through the developer’s game grant program, Epic MegaGrant. The budget will help complete the horror game Phobia – St Dinfna Hotel, the first game ever made by the national studio.

“It is still very rare for games developed in Brazil to receive international grants and this is part of what makes Epic MegaGrant so special. Epic is not only supporting an idea, they evaluated Phobia and saw the quality of the game we are developing” – he declared Thiago Matheus, CEO of Pulsatrix. “We are very proud of what we have achieved so far, and MegaGrant serves as an acknowledgment of all the work that the Pulsatrix team has been doing.”

Matheus highlights the quality of Phobia to receive encouragement, and no wonder. The game has not yet been released, but it has already received recognition in different ways, including the Best Game Look award at SBGames 2020. The game has already been included in the wish lists of over 10,000 Steam users, and has a demo that can be downloaded from the store page.

Epic MegaGrants has been around since 2019 and encourages developers working with Unreal Engine to create not just indie games, but every kind of use the company’s graphics engine might have. Investments have already been earmarked for other types of media, business and even educational uses.