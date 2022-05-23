Phishing Scams at Work: New Target Famous NFT Artist!

It is stated that the Twitter account of the famous digital NFT artist Mike Winkelmann (Beeple) was seized by phishing scammers and they stole approximately $ 438,000 through the link they published.

The Inside of the Incident

It is stated that Beeple, which is the target of hackers and NFT phishing scams with its large following and popularity, has been hacked. The theft allegedly took place by redirecting the link from Beeple’s Twitter account to a fake website that showed it was in collaboration with an elite fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

However, it is stated that when users are directed to the fake website and link their wallets to this site, the investments in their wallets are transferred to the fraudsters.

According to the latest data obtained in the fraud, which was carried out using the Twitter account of famous NFT collector Mike Winkelmann, it is claimed that Ethereum (ETH) and NFT with a market value of approximately $ 438,000 were stolen from investors.

Warning from Famous Names!

Many famous NFT investors posted tweets warning people against phishing scams after the hack. Zeneca, an NFT influencer, shared these statements with a warning tweet to NFT investors:

“As all NFT investors, we must stand together against such scams and warn our environment to be careful. You should be very careful with the links you click and never connect your wallet to unknown and unverified websites.”

Since Beeple had a collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2019, it is stated that the tweet shared about a lottery related to this cooperation from its account looks official and realistic by investors.

This is how experts share their views on this event with investors:

“Phishing scams are a method for obtaining users’ personal information, such as passwords and credit card information. It is an activity that uses e-mails that appear to have been sent to you from trusted companies in shared tweets and e-mails. However, investors should check multiple times before linking their wallets to their website, even if it is apparently legitimate.”