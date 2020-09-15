Phishing: over 47 million startups in 2020

In an interview with the Canaltech website on Monday (14), PSafe CEO Marco DeMello stated that his company, which specializes in mobile security apps, identified more than 47 million phishing scams in the year 2020 alone.

The executive explained that “home-office employees are the new favorite target of criminals, due to the lower degree of protection that they usually have on their devices and connection”.

For DeMello, this worrying number can be explained by the way in which the operations are transmitted. “A recent survey showed that 57% of Brazilians use Wi-Fi without any kind of protection, a full plate for hackers,” he said.

The search

The research cited by Marco DeMello was carried out by the dfndr lab, a security laboratory specialized in combating cybercrime launched by PSafe. Conducted with a sample of 2,997 workers from companies with 30 or more employees, the survey found that 30% of home office professionals do not use any type of security against malicious websites.

Another fact that caught the attention of the researchers was that, although four to ten respondents were victims of some type of malware, 14% of them remain without any type of protection on their devices after the scams.

Risk for smartphones

There is also a great risk in the increasing use of personal smartphones to access professional data and exchange confidential information. Of the survey respondents, 42% said they were victims of viruses, and 16.08% of identity theft

Finally, a useful phishing prevention tip is to avoid clicking links embedded in emails, as they may be loaded with malware. Therefore, a powerful action against phishing is to be careful when receiving messages from suppliers or third parties, never clicking on URLs embedded in the message.



