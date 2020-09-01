Philips, new headphones with active noise canceling

Philips unveiled today (1st), three new models of headphones with active noise cancellation, which will arrive in stores soon. There are two options of the in-ear type, for the fully wireless line, and a circumaural version.

The T8505 phone is one of the brand new in-ear headphones. It features 13 mm neodymium drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 support, moisture resistance (IPX4) and a background perception feature, to prioritize ambient sound, a function similar to the AirPods Pro’s Transparency mode.

This version has a battery life of 6 hours (or 5 hours, with noise canceling enabled), in addition to the additional 18 hours provided by the charging case. If you need a quick charge, you can get an hour of autonomy with just 15 minutes in the socket, via USB-C.

Another novelty of the line, the T5505 has 8 mm drivers and a shorter autonomy than the main version – up to 5 hours, in addition to 15 extra hours provided by the case. In other respects, they are the same specifications, including touch controls, noise cancellation and support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Philips H9505

Bringing the same technology to reduce external noise, the H9505 is a headphone with 40 mm drivers, capable of providing high quality audio, with support for 24-bit / 96 KHz files, according to the brand. The model also has touch controls and compatibility with virtual assistants.

It can be used wired or wirelessly. In the Bluetooth version, which connects to Android quickly, using Google Fast Pair mode, the battery lasts 20 hours, with the possibility of guaranteeing an extra hour with just 15 minutes in the socket.

Philips’ three new active noise canceling headsets will go on sale in the last quarter of 2020. Prices have not yet been released.



