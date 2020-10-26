Philips launches new speakers in Brazil with a vintage look

The manufacturer Philips presented on Monday (26) two Bluetooth speakers with a vintage look, based on an iconic product of the company in the past. The models are the VS500 and VS700, for the time being sold exclusively by Fast Shop in Brazil.

The VS500 is portable and has a rechargeable battery, while the VS700 is bigger and bet more on the power of sound. Both have a design based on the Philetta 254 speaker, launched by Philips in the 1950s and considered a huge worldwide success.

Inside, however, everything is modern – including a balance of bass, mids and treble that guarantees a clear sound to the consumer who misses the time or is attracted by the retro look.

The products will be available in physical and digital stores of the Fast Shop for the suggested prices of R $ 699.00 for the VS500 model and R $ 1,199.00 for the VS700.



