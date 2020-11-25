Philips launches its disinfection lamp against coronavirus

Well-known in the Brazilian market, Philips, which reports having more than 35 years of experience in UV-C lighting, has launched an exclusive product for residential use that can assist in disinfecting environments, the Philips UV-C table lamp.

According to the manufacturer, the novelty can effectively disable viruses, bacteria, fungi and spores in minutes, breaking the DNA and RNA molecules of the microorganisms.

Also according to the company, in laboratory tests, the device inactivated, in an exposure time of six seconds, 99% of the Sars-CoV-2 viruses present on a surface – which can prevent contamination by the coronavirus.

On your control panel, you can find a safety timer for 45, 30 and 15 minutes, and the motion sensor turns off the light as soon as it identifies the passage of people or animals within a radius of up to three meters, since it can be harmful to the skin and eyes.

Disinfection in minutes

Even varying according to time, distance and the type of surface, disinfecting rooms takes only a few minutes (45 for the living room, 30 for the bedroom and 15 for the bathroom, the company says), being “effective thanks to the high quality of the Philips UV-C tube and the dedicated driver design. ”

Costing R $ 1,299.99, in installments up to 10 times without interest, the product – which has a lifetime of 9,000 hours of mercury lamp and 20,000 hours of LED, in addition to a voice guide in Portuguese with instructions on the sequence disinfection – is available for sale on the company’s official website.



