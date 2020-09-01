Philips introduced Ambilight OLED + 935!

Amsterdam-based TPVision company, which also owns Philips, introduced the new Philips Ambilight OLED + 935 at its launch event today. The OLED + 935 model improves the smart television experience with artificial intelligence support. The new Philips OLED + 935 features are as follows:

Philips Ambilight OLED + 935 features

The new model developed by Philips and Bowers & Wilkins partnership, Philips Ambilight OLED + 935 TV aims to exceed industry standards in terms of image and sound.

The new OLED + 935 includes 4th generation P5 processors that were also used in previous models. Philips says that it is powering its 4th generation P5 processors for its new model with a new artificial intelligence solution specifically for OLED + 935. The Ambilight LED technology, which gives the series its name, covers all 4 corners of the new model and can offer a much more powerful experience. The soundbar and controller with Kvadrat fabric and leather details seem enough to create a high-end product feel.

Speakers bearing the signature of Bowers & Wilkins and Dolby Atmos Elevation meet with Tweeter-on-Top technology, and the new series can stand out from the alternatives on the market. The new Philips TVs are available in different sizes of 55 inches and 65 inches as of September. Another 48-inch model of OLED + 935 will take its place in stores in October.



