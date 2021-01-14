Philips Hue launches switch, magnetic dimmer

Smart home device maker Philips Hue has just announced three more pieces of equipment for the portfolio. It is the wall switch, the external light bar, and the magnetic dimmer, which allows versatility in use.

Regarding the wall switch, Philips says that the new product arrives as a way to prevent owners of smart lamps of the brand from continuing to have problems with the control part, allowing an improvement in usability, making this process even more intelligent.

This is because this switch is installed on the wall, serving as an addition to the socket already present, making the control via smartphone complete, preventing that, when clicking on the switch, someone turns off the lighting without the person in the room with the smart light can only reconnect using the cell phone, as it is now possible.

This system is powered by a battery that has the purpose of giving an autonomy of up to 5 years. Regarding the price, the Hue Wall Switch Module will be sold for US $ 39.95 (~ R $ 209) and US $ 69.95 (~ R $ 367) in the kit with two switches.

For those who enjoy differentiated external decorations, the Philips Hue Amarant arrives as an interesting alternative, as it is a lighting bar that can deliver a more colorful ambiance outdoors, costing US $ 169.99 (~ R $ 891) and for working properly requires a Hue font, which will only be able to be purchased separately from March.