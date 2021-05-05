Philips Hue Launches New Spot Lamp in Brazil For R $ 350

Philips: This Tuesday (4), Signify launched in Brazil the new Philips Hue GU10 smart light for residential light. The model is part of the Philips Hue product series and should ensure more directional illumination and less beam angle.

According to the company, the launch is ideal to replace conventional lights and can be used in different environments that the person wants to obtain spotlights, from living rooms to bathrooms and kitchens. With the lamp it is also possible to choose between 16 million white or colored colors through the Hue app, available on the AppStore and Google Play. Users will have predefined options such as “energize”, “concentrate”, “read” and “relax” in order to create the ideal lighting for the moment.

The Philips Hue G10 has the option of connecting via Bluetooth, but users can also connect the model to the Philips Hue Bridge, the brand’s smart center that allows you to control up to 50 devices on the same network. Those who prefer can also integrate the device with Alexa voice assistants, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit.

Price

The model will be available in voltages 127V and 220V and can be purchased at Philips, Amazon and Abastece stores. The suggested amount is R $ 350.