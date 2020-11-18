Philips expands its portfolio with E series

MMD, the brand license partner for Philips monitors, is launching a new series of E series gaming monitors for users who need the best features, design and performance for studying, doing business and playing games.

Considering the consistent and impressive growth in the video game industry, Philips monitors have taken another step towards responding to the general need for innovative and high-performance products that can combine design with essential features.

Philips E series specifications

The Philips 242E1GAJ and Philips 272E1GAJ monitors feature a 16: 9 Full HD display with VA panels that give detailed images and extra wide 178/178 ° viewing angles. Its frameless design on three sides makes the screen perceive as larger than it is. All this together ensures a great visualization for standard office applications. But above all, this model is suitable for demanding graphics applications, web browsing, photos, movies and gaming.

The E series offers a smooth experience with practically 2.4 times faster than a standard 60 Hz screen, redrawing the image on the screen up to 144 times per second. Such a responsive monitor is key in competitive gaming: It displays the enemy’s movements with ultra-smoothness, making it easy to aim.

Moreover, the 1 ms fast MPRT (motion picture response time) effectively eliminates streaking and motion blur, providing sharper and more accurate images to enhance your gaming experience. As the Philips 242E1GAJ monitor is enhanced with AMD FreeSync Premium and the Philips 272E1GAJ with Adaptive-Sync, both monitors offer a tear-free gameplay experience.

To further enhance this experience, Philips’ new gaming displays also feature a quickly accessible OSD that is fine-tuned for gamers. The OSD has multiple modes that allow gamers to better support their on-screen challenges. So users always get the best gaming experience from their monitor, and now this can be even better adapted to the game being played.

The E series gaming monitors feature Ultra Wide-Color technology, which offers a wider color gamut for a brighter picture and makes media entertainment, images and even productivity even more vivid. Thanks to SmartContrast, which analyzes the displayed contents, these monitors automatically adjust the colors and control the intensity of the backlighting. The E series also features Flicker-Free technology for more comfortable viewing and LowBlue Mode for easy on the eyes productivity.

The Philips 242E1GAJ monitor is currently available on the market. The Philips 272E1GAJ monitor will be available from mid-October at the manufacturer’s recommended retail price of USD 213 and USD 261 respectively.



