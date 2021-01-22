Philips announces the 28 “monitor with features for

Philips has just announced a new monitor for those who want a lot of productivity in high resolution: the Philips 288E2UAE with 28 inches and 4K definition that is coming to Europe in February 2021. Check out all its specifications now.

Starting with the panel, which is a 28-inch IPS with 3840×2160 pixel resolution covering 119.7% sRGB with a response time of just 4ms GtG.

At this point it is clear that this is a monitor intended for productivity: no 120Hz, here we find 60Hz with a 1000: 1 contrast and 300 nits of maximum brightness, which is quite different from the LG UltraGear 27GP950 that was presented at CES 2021.

For professional users to have even more comfort when working, Philips also included two features: LowBlue and EasyRead, which reduces the emission of blue light and deliver a viewing experience similar to a sheet of paper.

The Philips 288E2UAE also comes with two 3W speakers and a first generation USB 3.2 port with fast charging for your gadgets.

Speaking of price, the monitor with a focus on professional use will arrive in Italy in February for 329 euros or approximately R $ 2,148 in direct conversion. There is still no information on availability in Brazil.