Philco announces partnership with Roku

The manufacturer Philco and the streaming platform Roku announced this Thursday, 14, a partnership to launch new televisions in the Brazilian market with integrated Roku TV system, offering access to the main subscription services on 32, 42, 50 and 58 inch models .

“We are very excited about this new partnership between Philco and Roku, which will bring Brazilian consumers the new Philco Roku TV line,” said Arthur van Rest, Roku’s international vice president.

Philco’s executive director, Cristiane Clausen, said that this is a time when TV is once again the focus of home entertainment, and that, “with the new generation of TVs, our focus is to provide the same emotion of being in the cinema , guaranteeing extremely powerful sound and high definition images “.

The four models of the Philco Roku TV line come in different sizes and resolutions for almost all of them. The 32-inch option has HD resolution, while in the 42-inch model the resolution jumps to Full HD and, in the 50 and 58 inch models, we have 4K UHD quality with HDR 10.

According to the brand, Philco Roku TV values ​​simplicity with “a better and easier smart TV experience that displays all entertainment options”, quick searches for the desired content, support for HDR, free Roku app and even support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

In this first moment only the 50 inch Philco Roky TV can be purchased in physical stores and online with a suggested value of R $ 3,399. The rest will be launched in Brazil in the coming months.