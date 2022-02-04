Phil Spencer Will Receive The Lifetime Achievement Award For His Career In Video Games

Phil Spencer: The Academy of Arts and Sciences will award the head of Microsoft Gaming at the end of this month of February for his contribution. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming and CEO of Xbox, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the DICE Awards 2022 gala that will take place on February 24 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, United States. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the information, which seeks to recognize Spencer’s career and his contribution to the video game industry over the past two decades.

Todd Howard, head of Bethesda Game Studios and an Xbox partner since Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda Softworks, will present this award to Phil Spencer.

What is the Lifetime Achievement Award?

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a highly prestigious accolade in the entertainment industry. The chosen personalities, regardless of their gender, stand out for their business contributions to the medium to which they belong; in this case, electronic entertainment. These awards do not seek so much to recognize the contribution in innovation or creation values. To this end, AIAS considers that Phil Spencer has led a positive change for the video game sector since he took over the Xbox division in 2014, when the brand with the green logo was experiencing one of its worst moments in fifteen years.

Since then, the Xbox Game Studios ecosystem has gained in prestige, value and quantity, with decisions such as full confidence in Xbox Game Pass, a library of more than 200 games with first party titles available from day one; or purchases from corporations like ZeniMax Media and now Activision Blizzard.

However, Spencer’s career at Microsoft dates back to 1988. Thirty years of occupation with different positions, functions and departments that now culminate in what is one of the best Xbox stages in memory. 25 million players (7 million growth this last year) ratify a very positive trend.

At FreeGameTips we dedicated last April a report dedicated to the figure of Phil Spencer and how he has led a radical change in the communication policy towards users since his arrival on Xbox. The manager’s motto remains intact: “Our strategy is focused on the player, not the device.”