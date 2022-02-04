Phil Spencer To Be Awarded At The DICE Awards 2022 For His Career

Phil Spencer: The AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences) announced today (3) that Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft Gaming, will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, that is, an award recognizing his great achievements. achievements in the world of video games.

The event will take place on February 24th in Las Vegas, USA, where Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat, will also be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame! To leave everything at home, the award will be given to Phil Spencer by Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who is currently working on directing the highly-anticipated Xbox exclusive Starfield!

Phil Spencer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards (February 24) (this award will be presented by Todd Howard)https://t.co/lWaFS1jSTO pic.twitter.com/KKwD5sf5qK — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 3, 2022

This award is a recognition of Phil Spencer’s more than 30 years of work! Since joining as an intern at Microsoft in 1988, he has gone through the roles of Executive Vice President of Xbox, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Studios, and General Manager of EMEA, being widely remembered for greatly improving the public’s view of the Xbox brand, as well as to captain the successful launch of the Xbox Game Pass phenomenon!

He now joins a select list of awardees that includes names such as Minoru Arakawa and Howard Lincoln (2006), Ken Kutaragi (2007), Doug Lowenstein (2009), Bing Gordon (2010), Satoru Iwata (2015) and Genyo Takeda (2017).

What did you think of this tribute? What is your favorite achievement in Phil Spencer’s career? Tell us in the comments below!