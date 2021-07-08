Phil Spencer says the new Fable will be ‘very British and humorous’

Fable: Last Thursday (29), Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, stated in an International Gaming News (IGN) podcast that the upcoming Fable game will keep the franchise’s traditional good mood. “The game has always been a bit more upbeat and British. I think Playground Games will keep that up,” he added. The executive also said that the RPG will be released before the next Elder Scrolls, which is still “distant”.

Finally we have more information.

This is one of the first “official” updates to the game since its unveiling in July 2020. Many fans of the series were expecting something new at this E3 — some were even confused by the beginning of the Outer Worlds 2 trailer — but unfortunately, the announcement did not happen.

Through the disclosure of job openings from Turn 10 Studios, which is also developing the reboot in partnership with Playground Games, we know that the game will use the ForzaTech engine, responsible for the recent Forzas.

Microsoft owns a considerable share of Western RPGs that will be released in the coming years. In addition to this reboot, Xbox studios are developing Avowed, Outer Worlds 2, an as-yet-unnamed RPG by inXile, Starfield, among others.