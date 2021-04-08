Phil Spencer reacts to E3 announcement and suggests surprises for June

Phil Spencer: With the revelation that E3 2021 will be held entirely digitally in June, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, was unable to contain his excitement on social media, and responded to the announcement by promising surprises in the Microsoft presentation lineup.

Since the launch of the new generation of consoles, Microsoft has been sharing a number of new features for the public, and recently the Xbox Game Pass service and the definitive acquisition of Bethesda were partly responsible for further strengthening the company in the games market. However, everything indicates that in the middle of this year the company will have more content and updates for fans, since its participation is already confirmed at E3, according to Phil Spencer.

Glad to see the game industry coming together again in June for a digital E3. This and other summer events are proof that our industry is strongest when we work together. Looking forward to sharing what we have in store this summer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 6, 2021

Will E3 reveal Halo Infinite and Starfield release dates? Will Phil Spencer announce the first fruits of exclusivity between Xbox and Bethesda? Reserve your space on the agenda right away, as the event is scheduled to take place between June 12th and 15th with free broadcast for everyone.