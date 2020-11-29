Phil Spencer praising PS5 DualSense: “I appreciate it”

Spencer admits that Sony has made a huge contribution with the new PS5 controller, insisting that everyone should learn and seek innovation.

One of the main talking points since the arrival of the new consoles has been the PS5 DualSense and its new functions, which we have seen in games like Astro’s Playroom or Borderlands 3, for example. This debate has been joined by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, having been asked about the new Sony console controller in an extensive interview, and ensuring that he applauds, in his own words, what the Japanese company has achieved. Meanwhile, he insists that the industry needs these kinds of innovations.

“I applaud what Sony has done with the remote, for more than just the specifications of it,” he begins by explaining. “I think all of us in the industry should learn from each other, and from the innovation we want to achieve, whether through distribution models like Game Pass or controller technology, as Wii also did in the past, having a It had an impact on us when we created the Kinect, or on Sony when it did with Move. ”

“I think innovation is something that we should all look for, we would have to grow and say what is going to break it and become a part of a platform that all developers and players want?” He continues. “We are trying to keep our eyes open for that. For any technology, be it a controller, virtual reality or anything else.”

The answer to Game Pass

Spencer mentioned in passing Xbox Game Pass as one of Microsoft’s great innovations in recent times, something for which Sony IE prepares a response, as it was recognized just a few days ago. However, the CEO of the Japanese company, Jim Ryan, has shown on several occasions to be very skeptical of this type of service, since on the one hand he does not believe that it is sustainable, and on the other, he is not in favor of including games exclusive to the service from the day of launch.



