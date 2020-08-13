Phil Spencer on Halo Infinite delay: “Sorry to fans”

The Xbox boss reflects on the great absence of Xbox Series X at its launch this November and considers the delay as “a downturn.”

Xbox Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer reflected on Halo Infinite’s delay to 2021 on the latest episode of Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking. The manager, who acknowledges that the situation has meant “a downturn”, assumes the disappointment that has aroused among fans knowing that this November Xbox Series X will be without its flagship.

“It is disappointing for people, it is disappointing for us”

“Let me start by acknowledging to the fans that this is a downer,” Spencer begins during his talk with the renowned video game writer, designer and journalist. “It’s disappointing for people, it’s disappointing for us. We were looking forward to aligning Halo Infinite with Xbox Series X, “he assumes. And adds:” In the end, I had to make the right decision. The power of the Halo series, the health and the capacity of the team … are elements linked to quality. to which you want to direct the game ”.

Spencer admits that he and the team, including Bonnie Ross (343 Industries) and Matt Booty (Xbox Game Studios), debated whether to release the game piecemeal; that is, to launch individual portions of the game on different dates, but that idea was eventually scrapped. “It didn’t feel, to us, like the Halo launch we’d like to have,” he argues.

They weighed the idea of ​​releasing Halo Infinite in parts

The manager, who just a few days ago described Craig’s meme as “the Xbox mascot”, the Brute who did not fare well due to the state of his textures in the playable demonstration of the Xbox Game Showcase, now adopts a much less cheerful tone and apologizes to the fans: “I feel sorry for the fans, because I never like to raise expectations and then not meet them. But I also believe that we are making the right decision, in the long term, for both Xbox and Halo and for our consumers. ”

However, Xbox Series X will go on sale this November accompanied by “thousands of games” thanks to backward compatibility and Xbox Game Pass. The price of the console and its catalog of games in outlet store is currently unknown.



