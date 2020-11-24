Phil Spencer: “I despise destructive behaviors”

Xbox boss sends a clear message to toxic fans who wish other products ill. In an interview on the Vice podcast, Phil Spencer has again made it clear that he does not appreciate the attitude of some fans, regardless of the brand they support.

In fact, he has raised the tone when describing and reproaching some behaviors that are being seen especially these days with the launch of the new consoles. Asked about a video in which an Xbox Series X is destroyed, the Xbox boss contributes this reflection: “To be honest, I love this industry. My wife would say that it is the only job for which I am qualified, and I definitely adore it. But if there is something that could take me away from it, it is that tribalism we are talking about. ”

“We don’t need others to fail to achieve our goals”

Spencer continues: “When a team throws something on the market to be torn to pieces online, it is an act of courage. I will never wish that a product malfunctions because I have another one competing, I am incapable. long term”. It is precisely in the field of consoles where he appreciates this phenomenon with greater intensity: “a nucleus of the nucleus of fans have taken these attitudes to destructive levels, ‘I want this to fail for what I have bought to succeed’. I say it for both On the other hand, it’s not that everyone is trashing Xboxes, or that everyone who loves Xbox has a nice attitude towards PlayStation stuff. I’ve said on occasion that I find these attitudes tacky, but maybe I’m being too soft. I really despise them. We don’t need others to fail to achieve our goals. ”

Spencer says that, as part of the entertainment industry, “the great rival is apathy for their products, services and games.” A phrase they would do well to cater to some noisy clumps of die-hard fans. Without going any further, John Linneman, one of the managers of Digital Foundry, is sharing these days all kinds of atrocities that he receives on his social media accounts for doing his work, something that also extends to his colleagues when a comparison between different versions of a game do not give the results that one or another group expected. Without a doubt, there is still a long way to go for these attitudes to go down in history.



