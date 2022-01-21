Phil Spencer Confirms Call of Duty Won’t Be Xbox Exclusive

Phil Spencer: Call of Duty and PlayStation fans, we have good news for you: Phil Spencer has just confirmed that the famous war franchise will continue to come to Sony consoles.

After the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, one of the great unknowns that remains is in relation to which titles from the producer become exclusive to Xbox. And what would perhaps be the biggest concern was regarding the fate of CoD from June 2023, when the developer’s purchase process must be finalized.

On his Twitter profile, however, the Xbox boss reassured fans — and Sony itself, who had said he hoped “that Microsoft will respect contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform.”

On the social network, Spencer said he made some calls to leaders of the competitor. “I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation,” said the executive. He added that Sony is “an important part of the industry” and that he values ​​its relationship with its rival.

Apparently, regardless of whether Activision Blizzard becomes part of Microsoft Gaming, with some of its franchises and new games being Xbox exclusives, at least in terms of CoD things will remain unchanged. You can breathe a sigh of relief!