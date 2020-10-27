Phil Spencer can’t decide Bethesda’s future right now

The manager tries to settle the conversation about whether or not Xbox games will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. They are still in legal operations.

Whether or not Bethesda’s next video games will be Xbox exclusive after Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax has not been decided and will not be decided now. This is how the most speculative debate in the media today is summarized and settled and this has been explained by Phil Spencer, head of the brand, in an interview with GameReactor.

After making it clear that “it is possible to recoup the investment” without publishing Bethesda games on other platforms, Spencer now expands by stating how the deal is being dealt with in that transaction —whose amount is estimated at about $ 7.5 billion— and why Microsoft currently cannot decide Bethesda’s future; whatever it is. Everything will be decided in due course.

We hope that the deal will be closed by early 2021

“First of all, I would like to clarify that we have not acquired ZeniMax. We have announced our intention to acquire ZeniMax. Right now we are immersed in legal processes and we do not believe that it will go wrong, “he begins by saying. The deal is expected to be closed in early 2021. And he expands his argument: “I want people to know that I have not sat down with Todd Howard and Robert Altman to negotiate their future, because right now I am not allowed to do so, it would be illegal. .

Currently, Spencer and the other decision-makers at Xbox Game Studios are focused on making this deal end as expected for the eight internal ZeniMax Media teams; that is, from Bethesda itself through Arkane, MachineGames and company, they are part of the Xbox ecosystem. From then on, the future and a possible exclusivity “case by case” will be decided.

“Right now, it is none of my business when it comes to ZeniMax. My job is not to sit down to analyze their roadmap and tell them what to do next ”, he adds.

However, what is certain is that the future of Xbox Game Pass is to receive the past, present and future projects of the 8 Bethesda studios. In this report we review what each one of them has in hand and by what names we mainly know them.



