Phil Mickelson’s Group Announced for the US Open

Phil Mickelson has achieved almost everything a golfer is capable of. However, the 51-year-old has yet to win the U.S. Open.

On Monday, the LIV Golf signatory returned to Boston to participate in the major. And his peering was revealed thanks to Sean Zack from Golf Magazine.

Per Zak: “Phil Mickelson will be in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry at the US Open.”

Noting: “Other bands [include]: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Victor Hovland – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama [and] Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scotty Scheffler.

Mickelson has been a bridesmaid at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships six times, and has been runner-up several times at The Country Club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

If the most controversial man in golf can win the Open, he can complete his long-awaited career Grand Slam.

Mickelson helped instigate the transition of 17 golfers from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV, which led to the disqualification of all.

Many did not agree that the 52-year-old player, who will soon turn 52, got the “blood money” of the league, given the widely criticized human rights situation in the country and the ties with September 11.

But Phil Mickelson was pretty firm in his answer. To say that although he respects and understands someone else’s opinion, this is the “right decision” at the moment.