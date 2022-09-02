Phil Mickelson has made his thoughts clear about playing at the Masters 2023

On Thursday, players who joined the LIV Golf series officially had their PGA Tour cards revoked for the upcoming 2022-2023 season—even former life member Phil Mickelson.

Although these players will not be able to participate in any PGA Tour events, there is still a chance that they will be allowed to participate in the independent majors.

During a recent interview with Bob Harig from Morning Read, Mickelson talked about the idea of participating in Masters 2023.

“I sincerely believe that I will be in Augusta. I thought my conversations with (the Masters chairman) Fred Ridley (last spring) — which I’ll keep between us — were extremely cool,” Mickelson said. “I have a lot of respect for him and the leaders of large companies. To date, there has been no threat. I’m not saying it can’t change. the great leaders who see this are also wise enough.”

In fact, the 52-year-old golfer doesn’t seem too worried about missing any major tournaments in the upcoming season.

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. — I think that the leaders of large companies are really brilliant people who love the game of golf. And I believe they understand how the lack of the best players in the world undermines their tournaments. And how it will hurt the game of golf.”

Mickelson became one of the first famous golfers to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. His controversial comments about the PGA Tour and flirting with the Saudi-backed series came shortly before the Masters in 2022.

The reaction forced Mickelson to miss the main event for the first time since 1994.

The three-time Masters champion will take part in the LIV Golf Invitational tournament, which will be held this weekend in Boston.