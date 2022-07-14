Phil Mickelson had a heated chat with a reporter on Thursday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Phil Mickelson defected from the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series just a few weeks ago.

Since then, he has been asked questions about his decision to play in the controversial league. Thanks to the money from Saudi Arabia, there were many questions about the morality of playing LIV Golf.

After his first round of the Open Championship on Thursday, Mickelson spoke to the media and suggested that he was very pleased with his decision to join the new league.

“I’m very excited and excited about where I am,” he said via Reuters. “I like events. There is an opportunity in my life to participate in golf competitions on a scale that is fun, exciting, unusual, and allows me to play and compete, but still do what I want to do.”

However, when a reporter asked an additional question about the decision, Mickelson flared up a bit.

“Let go, man. Let go. You’ve asked the same question three times already. I don’t know what to tell you. I am very happy,” he said.

Mickelson scored 72 points that day and is eight shots behind leader Cameron Young.