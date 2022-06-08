Phil Mickelson announces the official decision on the US Open Tennis Championship

Phil Mickelson is set to compete in the U.S. Open next week despite participating in the LIV Golf series.

Michelson spoke to the media on Wednesday morning and confirmed that he will play at the third major of the PGA Tour next week.

“I’ll be playing at the U.S. Open next week,” Mickelson said.

This will be the first PGA Tour tournament Mikkelsen has played in since he retired a few months ago.

Before this event takes place, Mikkelsen will take part in the first LIV Golf Series tournament, which starts on Thursday in London. It will be held at the Centurion Golf Club.

He will be joined by several other PGA Tour golfers, including Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

Michelson has yet to win the U.S. Open in his career, but he will try to change that when the tournament begins next Thursday in Massachusetts.