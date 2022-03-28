Phil Lord Criticizes Oscar Hosts for Making Fun of Animated Films

Phil Lord criticizes Oscar hosts Holly Bailey, Lily James and Naomi Scott for making fun of animated films during a segment of the genre. After developing the short-lived animated comedy “Clone School”, the creative duo Lord and Christopher Miller first rose to fame thanks to their work on adapting the film “Cloudy, Meatballs are possible” for the screen. The box office returns, grossing over $243 million at the box office with its $100 million budget. They will continue their rise to fame by venturing into the field of live performances with the film adaptation of 21 Jump Street, which led to the sequel to 22 Jump Street 2014 and the now canceled franchise plans.

Lord and Miller will return to the animation genre in 2014 with the film “Lego”, which received universal critical acclaim and became a box office hit, collecting more than $468 million with an estimated budget of $ 65 million and receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Film. After initially being recruited to work on the DC extended universe film The Flash, for which they left due to creative differences, and on the Star Wars anthology film Solo, on which they were fired by the studio, Lord helped write the script for the Academy Awards. winning the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universes”, as well as producing with Miller and writing the script for the movie “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”, which received generally positive reviews, but lower than its predecessor, and disappointed Warner Bros. two continue to expand their animation work with the upcoming two-part film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Universes,” one speaks of a seeming underestimation of the genre.

Following the genre segment during the ceremony, Phil Lord tweeted to criticize Oscar hosts Holly Bailey, Lily James and Naomi Scott for making fun of animated films. The award-winning screenwriter, director and producer criticized the trio for their assumption that animated films are made only for children and are left to “patience” by adults. See the Lord’s answer below:

During a segment of this genre at the ceremony, Oscar hosts Bailey, James and Scott praised animated films for representing “some of our most important childhood movie experiences,” and then ridiculed how, according to young viewers, they repeatedly review films, and Scott noted that she I could see the parents in the crowd who knew what they were discussing. The trio took to the stage to present the award for Best animated film, and they all brought to life iconic Disney animated characters in a live action movie, as James portrayed Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh’s film, Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Bailey Guy Ritchie. in the role of Ariel in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid”. Despite the fact that they praise the animation genre for causing children to potentially love films, Lord Trio’s criticism that parents should tolerate films is fair, since it minimizes the years of work invested in them by screenwriters and animators.

Lord and Miller were nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature with Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe’s famous Netflix movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which was noted for its animation, cast, humor and, above all, for its representation of LGBTQ+ with its main character Katie. Despite winning all categories at the Annie Awards ceremony, it was the second Sony film to do so after Lord and Miller’s Spider-Man: Across the Universes, the film would not have made it to the Golden Globes and lost the Oscar to Disney’s Encanto. While viewers are waiting for Lord and Miller to return to the animated genre with the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universes (Part One)” in October, they can review “The Mitchells against the Machines,” which is streaming on Netflix right now.