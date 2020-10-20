Phasmophobia: hackers terrorize gamers

The new viral phenomenon of video games is already the victim of hackers who want to ruin the games and streams of other players.

Phasmophobia has already become one of the latest viral phenomena of the video game thanks to its growing popularity among streamers around the world and among players who want to live a terrifying experience with their friends in the search for ghosts. Although unfortunately, hackers have already begun to ruin the games of many players by modifying many of its parameters and even causing unexpected scares in the video game itself. This is how many players and streamers of the title denounce it, asking its creators for a solution and lamenting the current state of servers riddled with hacks.

Kinetic Games is already working on a solution

This is collected by the GameSpot media, which has echoed the situation, also warning that Kinectic Games is already working on a solution to return the servers to normal. This has been communicated by those responsible in the Discord forums dedicated to their now famous video game.



