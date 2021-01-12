Phasmophobia: ghosts now listen to players while hunting

Phasmophobia, a horror game for the PC, won an update that makes the challenges even more terrifying. Now, during the chase, ghosts will be able to hear players talking and even meet them through sound. For now, the update is only available in the Beta version.

This update ended up with a big question from the players regarding the sound. For many, ghosts overheard players talking and went after them because of the sound. However, only after this update will the feature be available.

Therefore, during a chase, it will be necessary for players to speak quietly so that they are not heard. That’s because ghosts pick up communications to a certain degree of volume, so ideally, you and your group should whisper during those moments.

Phasmophobia is a cooperative horror game for PC for up to four players. Together, they need to investigate the place where the game takes place in search of supernatural clues to find out what kind of haunting is there.