Phasmophobia gets new stage set in prison

Expanding the number of areas that Phasmophobia players have for fun, producer Kinetic Games has revealed that the title will receive a new phase set in a prison.

The revelation came in a message posted on Twitter, but no extra details were released at the time. It is worth remembering that currently players have maps set in residential areas, two farmhouses and an asylum, this being the only one characterized as a large map.

To date, there is still no specific release date for this map.

Phasmophobia is a game that involves working with other players to track ghosts exclusively for PC, and has been quite successful among the community.



