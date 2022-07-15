Phase 5 cannot repeat Phase 4, no matter what Rousseau thinks

Phase 5 of the MCU can’t just be a repeat of Phase 4, despite the thoughts of the Russo brothers. This cinematic duo, widely known as the two most influential directors in the franchise, culminated in the creation of the “Infinity Saga” with the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”. Despite Russo’s current non-participation in the franchise, their opinions still carry weight, especially with regard to what the future of MCU films and TV shows looks like.

After the Infinity Saga, the MCU is currently in the process of rebuilding the universe. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios had to postpone the start of Phase 4, but once it started, there was a steady stream of new content from the franchise on both the big and small screen via Disney+. Given the retirement of some of the founding heroes of the franchise, special attention is paid to introducing new characters and developing the stories of existing players in the MCU. However, even at the end of the fourth phase, it is still too early to say what the next comprehensive arc of the franchise will be.

When asked what they want to see in Phase 5 of the MCU, Russo says they want Marvel Studios to be bolder in their creative choices, citing that they took more risks in Phase 4. In fact, the directors of “Avengers: Finale” are hoping. that the franchise is just continuing what they’re doing now, moving forward. However, this is bad advice. Phase 4 should function as a transitional period connecting the Infinity Saga and the next chapter of the Marvel Studios narrative. If the franchise just continues what they’re doing now in Phase 5, the MCU will feel even more cluttered and purposeless— contrary to what it’s known for. The first three phases had a comprehensive plot, which makes their revisiting more enjoyable and satisfying. It’s clear that it’s still unclear what the next storyline of the Infinity Saga franchise will be, given that it’s still being rebuilt, but the MCU’s Phase 5 movie and TV projects should be more streamlined. To achieve this, phase 5 cannot simply be a repeat of phase 4.

Phase 5 Needs a movie about the events of the Avengers to focus It

Suffice it to say that there will be no Avengers movie in the fourth phase of the MCU. Feigi has put forward the idea that “Avengers: Finale” could be the last Avengers movie, but it’s unlikely. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is the main superhero team of the franchise, and their reassembly is inevitable. Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Avengers 5 right now, but after all the preparation in Phase 4, seeing how the new Avengers team up to fight the threat should happen in Phase 5. Just like the Avengers reinforced Marvel Studios’ original plan. plans for an interconnected universe, the next Avengers movie will help simplify the aimless MCU at this stage. It will also give the public an idea of the franchise’s next big narrative without revealing specific details about it. The status of Earth’s most powerful heroes is currently unclear. It doesn’t look like the team is working, since there are no obvious active participants in it. Marvel Studios, which has officially unveiled its new list of Avengers, will help them prepare more easily for the upcoming crossover, as “Avengers 5” will determine who will be the main players in this story.

Phase 4 is too tied to the past

Marvel Studios has said almost nothing about its overall plans for the future of the MCU. Given how disparate many projects are, it’s hard to understand exactly what the franchise is creating. Interestingly, the producer of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” Richie Palmer recently reported that the 4th phase of the MCU is determined by the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, as the characters experience different emotions during the battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin). Looking back on it so far, this is the most common denominator among all the new Marvel Studios projects. Vandavision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and even the events of the Eternals were directly related to what happened in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale. Dr. Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) motivation to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the movie “Spider-Man: No Home” may stem from his guilt over the death of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows, albeit briefly, the Fat Thor and reflects on the prolonged trauma of the Thunder God. In general, the idea of the multiverse was also fully presented for the first time in the 2019 blockbuster.

“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale” affecting these projects make sense, since they all take place within a year or so after Thanos’ defeat. Moving forward, the future of the MCU should no longer be determined by the Infinity Saga. Otherwise, it would be facing backwards, not forwards. Russo created Avengers: Endgame to become the final finale of the first three phases.