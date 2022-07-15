Phase 4 presented a more serious problem & Thanos was right& than the Finale

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

One of the most intriguing elements of the aftermath of “Avengers: Finale” was the “Thanos was Right” movement, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” was to follow suit with Gorr, the butcher god in Phase 4. In a new adventure starring Odin’s Son, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor takes on Gorr Christian Bale, who becomes God’s Butcher in his quest to kill every deity in the universe. However, there is enough evidence in the film to suggest that Gorr must have had his followers (and maybe he was right about the gods).

Earlier, there was a growing movement in the MCU when half of all living things returned to the universe thanks to the Avengers after their victory over Thanos. During the Extermination, borders were opened, and resources were distributed around the world over a five-year period (an undeniable advantage of Thanos’ actions). This changed when everyone returned, resulting in many being displaced as refugees. This culminated in movements like the flag-smashers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who wanted to preserve the new world order. Similarly, Hawkeye saw the line “Thanos was right” printed all over New York, confirming that it wasn’t just fringe groups who thought Thanos’ results were good.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the butcher god set out to kill the gods after his prayers were ignored and his daughter died. Similarly, there is not much evidence in the film that his mission is wrong. However, Gorr is still portrayed as an objectively incorrect and in many ways despicable villain. That’s why the new Thor villain had to have a “Gorr was right” movement similar to “Thanos was right”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” Proves that the MCU Gods are Jerks

While Gorr is obsessed with the idea of destroying all the gods in the Torah: Love and Thunder, many of the deities depicted in the new film do very little to claim that the Butcher God is mistaken in his belief that the gods are selfish and use mortals for their own purposes. own winnings. Gorr’s personal god Rap the Light Bringer didn’t give a damn about Gorr’s devotion and prayers. While Gorr’s family and people were starving, Rapu was resting and feasting in a lush oasis. Even when Gorr condemned Rapa, the god did not flinch, given his confidence that others would follow him to worship him.

Similarly, when Thor and his team of Asgardian warriors tried to raise an army of deities against Gorr, who had killed countless gods after his murder of Rapu, Zeus and his fellow gods in the City of Omnipotence refused to help. They even tried to capture Thor so that their whereabouts would not be revealed to the Divine Butcher. In addition to Thor himself, the gods are very often portrayed as jerks. While this would seem to be an attempt to give Gorr a layer of empathy, it seems like a half-measure after watching the Phase 4 movements in support of Thanos committing universal genocide.

Was Gorr right in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”?

Given the behavior of the gods and the lack of action to help anyone but themselves, it is not difficult to understand where the Gorr in “Thor: Love and Thunder” comes from. Only when he sees Thor’s love for Jane will he want to change his mind. While Thor (and his brother Loki) serve as living proof that the gods can change, the Asgardians may be an exception to the rule. Aside from the new Thor movie, the gods in the MCU are pretty lame. Illustrative example: most of the Egyptian gods shown in “Moon Knight” did not want to help humanity, and all Honsou did in the series was manipulate his avatar Mark Spector (in some cases, he did not even know about it). Similarly, the Celestials who can be seen in the Eternals can also be considered gods (two were seen in the City of Omnipotence), and they were ready to destroy the Earth to create one of them. They have also used the Eternals as their tools for centuries.

Looking at “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the context of the entire MCU, it is not difficult to see the logic in Gorr’s philosophy, according to which the universe would be better off without gods. Thus, it is confusing that his point of view and actions were not depicted as morally complex as Thanos’. Gorr might have had his own follower movement, but instead he was mostly portrayed as a lone monster. He couldn’t be the only one who believed that the gods were terrible. Similarly, “Gorr’s Right of War” was the main line in the comics that made Thor unworthy to own Mjolnir for a long time after he began to agree with the Butcher God that the gods were unworthy of their status. So it looks like a missed opportunity for the Butcher God Gorr and his depiction in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.