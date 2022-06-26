Phase 4 broke the basic rule and changed the MCU for the better

Warning! SPOILERS for the third episode of “Miss Marvel”.

Phase 4 of the MCU treats its superheroes differently than in previous phases, with Ms. Marvel specifically breaking one particular superhero rule and improving the MCU for it. Whether you’re returning to the heroes introduced in the previous stages of the MCU, making them the stars of their own TV shows, as was the case with Hawkeye, or introducing new ones, as Marvel did with Miss Marvel, the involvement of hero families in the story marks a difference in the Marvel phase. 4. While the absence or destruction of a family has always played an important role in the creation of a Marvel hero, Phase 4 presented an encouraging trend that not only distinguishes the stories of its heroes from previous ones, but also makes their stories less traumatic.

All the heroes of Phase 1-3 of the MCU had one thing in common: their isolation. Have they lost their biological family, like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who lost his parents Howard Stark and Maria, or their chosen one, like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who lost Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in the movie “The First Avenger: The First”. Avenger, almost all of the original members of the Avengers had a common family loss. If they didn’t lose them before they became superheroes, as was the case with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), then losing them later motivated them to continue their work.

Phase 4 of the MCU has highlighted a different path for Marvel superheroes whose families are not only alive, but also supporting them. This is especially true of Miss Marvel. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has not only a close family, but also friends who support her superpowers. She also has a Muslim community ready to protect and support her, even if they don’t know she is a superhero Night Light. In episode 3, “Miss Marvel”, in particular, highlights how Kamala’s parents are worried about her and want to know more about her circumstances in order to help her. Kamala’s participation in ClanDestines, led by Najma (Nimra Bucha), will expose Munibu (Zenobia Shroff) and Yusuf (Mohan Kapoor) even more dangerous than they already were, so it makes sense that she refuses to tell them the truth. in episode 3 of “Miss Marvel”. However, their interest and Kamala’s unwavering support highlights that Phase 4 is going in a different direction when creating new superheroes. These superheroes fulfill their destiny not by overcoming family trauma, but by discovering their superpowers and overcoming obstacles with the support of the family around them.

However, “Miss Marvel” relied only on this trend. This change can also be seen in Phase 4 films such as Black Widow revisiting Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) childhood and her adopted Russian family. However, this is even more evident in Marvel shows released on Disney+. While “Hawkeye” served as an introduction for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who took over the mantle from Clint, it also overwhelmingly presented supportive family themes. Clint’s entire family actively supports him, knowing his story and remembering his feelings. Another additional layer was discovered in his mentoring of Kate, which touched on the idea of a found family, especially in episode 4″Hawkeye” when they were celebrating Christmas at Aunt Kate’s apartment.

The new MCU Phase 4 trend is particularly interesting as it provides an opportunity to tell more superhero stories that aren’t necessarily steeped in trauma. Due to the nature of the fights and battles in the MCU, eliminating the loss or threat of loss for its heroes is impossible and undesirable, as it would make the stories more flattering. Nevertheless, it is gratifying that the MCU Phase 4 does not impose additional family trauma on its heroes. Just like Ms. Marvel, it allows them to find their way, but at the same time they can rely on their much-needed support systems.