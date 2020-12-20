Pharrell Williams says he’s not “Justified” for Timberlake

Pharrell Williams has confessed that almost all the songs on the album “Justified” were not intended for Justin Timberlake, but for Michael Jackson!

Speaking on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, Pharrell revealed that he regularly sent beats to both Jackson and Prince, seemingly without success.

“John McClain was his manager at the time,” explained the Neptunes producer. “We send you almost all the stuff that you’re listening to on the ‘Justified’ album. That’s all for Michael. ”

According to Pharrell, nearly all of the songs on Timberlake’s 2002 debut were written with Jackson in mind. “All but one song, all were written for Michael,” he said.

Why was Michael Jackson no longer interested in Pharrell’s music?

The producer claimed that Michael Jackson was not interested in the tracks on offer, suggesting that he wanted something closer in style to the 1998 collaboration with Pharrell’s NORE.

“John McClain said, ‘Man, Michael doesn’t want that sh * t,'” the ‘Entrepeneur’ singer told the host. “‘He wants that sh * t you’re giving Noreaga … he wants that’ Superthug ‘”.

