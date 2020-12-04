Pharmacies are prohibited from requesting CPF at SP

A new law published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo this Wednesday (2) prohibits a practice that has become very common, that of pharmacies and pharmacies requiring the CPF of the consumer, at the time of purchase, with promises of promotions, but without adequately and clearly informing about the opening of registration or registration of personal and consumption data.

The approved legislation also determines that all pharmacies and drugstores post notices containing the words “The CPF requirement is prohibited at the time of purchase, which determines the granting of certain promotions”, in an easy-to-read size and in an easy-to-see place.

What do pharmacies want our CPF for?

This question, presented by the Tilt website to InternetLab’s Privacy and Surveillance coordinator, Nathalie Fragoso, was clarified as being precisely “the point of the law”, since the CPF is the key element for the capture of other personal information, such as full name, address, email, telephone, in addition to the medication consumption profile.

For the research center specialist, if these data were used only within the scope of the pharmacies themselves, there would already be risks regarding possible leaks. But there is a more serious possibility, which is the transfer of data to other companies, without authorization from the consumer.

Protecting consumer rights

Rafael Zanatta, director of Data Privacy Brasil, an institution that teaches specific courses on privacy and data protection, told Tilt that, although collecting customer data from commercial establishments is legal, sharing this information with health plan operators, for example, it is prohibited by the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

The fine stipulated by the new law for establishments that fail to comply with its determinations is 200 Ufesp, which is equivalent to approximately R $ 5.5 thousand.



