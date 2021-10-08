‘Pharaoh Of Bitcoins’ Will Be Isolated And Monitored In The Chain

Bitcoin: The owner of GAS Consultoria, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, will return to the jail where he was imprisoned, in Rio de Janeiro, and will be isolated from other inmates, after being taken to Laércio da Costa Pellegrino Penitentiary (Bangu 1). The decision was announced on Wednesday (6) by federal judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court.

Known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, the businessman was transferred to the maximum security unit after the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) found cell phones and meat near his cell. However, according to the magistrate, the defense proved that the material did not belong to Glaidson.

Thus, the former waiter who became a defendant for committing crimes against the national financial system will be transferred back to the Public Jail Joaquim Ferreira de Souza. On his return, he will be monitored by a camera installed in the corridor that gives access to the cell.

Arrested on August 25 during Operation Kryptos, Santos is accused of leading a fraudulent financial pyramid scheme that would have moved at least R$38 billion. According to the Federal Police (PF), he used cryptocurrencies to attract investors, promising 10% profit a month.

Group denounced by the MPF

In addition to Glaidson, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced another 16 people for participating in the illegal cryptocurrency investment scheme. Also part of the group is the wife of the “bitcoin pharaoh” Mirelis Yoseline Dias Zerpa, who is at large.

According to the authorities, the group would have promoted and integrated a “criminal organization preordained to the practice of crimes against the financial system and against the tax order”. The complaint claims that the scheme started in 2018.

During the operation that took place in August, the PF made the biggest seizure of bitcoins in Brazil so far. In addition to the 591 bitcoins, equivalent to BRL 175 million at the current price, agents also confiscated luxury cars, jewelry and cash bags.