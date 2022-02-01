Phantom Cryptocurrency Wallet Receives $109 Million Investment!

Phantom is to users in the Solana ecosystem what Metamask is to Ethereum users. The company announced today that it has received an investment of $ 109 million. Struggling with network congestion and outages, Solana does not fall behind in its race with Ethereum despite all this.

Phantom Cryptocurrency Wallet

Phantom announced on Monday that the company that created Solana’s top crypto wallet is now worth $1.2 billion. CEO Brandon Millman says crypto startup Paradigm is spearheading a $109 million Series B investment in Phantom. At the startup, whose main product is a Chromium browser plug-in, it is currently unknown who else is participating in the capping table or what percentage of the capital has been received.

The wallet is also getting mobile: On Monday, the company launched its iOS app. Following Solana’s mission to bring the most used crypto wallet into people’s pockets, Millman announced that his team of 20 will also release an Android version later this year.

The Pupil of the Solana Ecosystem

Phantom has become an almost critical infrastructure for Solana-based decentralized finance; Millman claimed to have “at least 90%” market share. He managed to do this in a rather unorthodox way. In an industry marked by open source philosophies, a private company, Phantom, keeps the wallet code secret. Millman said Phantom “definitely has aspirations” in moving to open source, but it’s “difficult to prioritize.” Not yet because of a mix of operational, practical and competitive considerations, he said. Before doing this, the risks need to be evaluated well, because the risks that will arise in this process will not be reversible.

Phantom has 2 million monthly active users. But the influential forces in Solana are uneasy. An analyst from a leading venture capital firm said he continued to use Phantom only because there was no better option. He vowed to abandon Phantom as soon as a “good” open source alternative emerged.