Phantom Breaker: Omnia anunciado para PS4, Xbox One

It is an improved version of Phantom Breaker: Extra, an anime-based game that was released in 2013 only in Japan.

Rocket Panda Games has announced the release of Phantom Breaker: Omnia for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). In a press release, the developer has confirmed that this title based on the anime saga will be an update to Phantom Breaker: Extra, a fighting game released by Mages in 2013. Its launch? They have not specified a specific date yet, but it will arrive sometime in 2021. Below these lines you can see the first official trailer, which introduces the musical theme Contradiction, a new song by Eir Aoi.

“We are excited to bring to the world the definitive version of Phantom Breaker’s fighting game, Phantom Breaker: Omnia ‘, a game that was almost lost in the annals of video game history,” said M. Panda, Co-Founder of Rocket Panda. Games. “As fans of the series and video games, our mission has not only been to bring the game to current consoles, but to enhance the experience beyond the ambition of the original, a philosophy that we plan to extend to all future releases of Rocket Panda Games. ”.

Survive to get your wish

It will be the first time that the game is available outside the Japanese borders. In Phantom Breaker: Omnia, a mysterious man appears in Tokyo. The Phantom manipulates vulnerable youths into fighting each other using mystical weapons. The reward he promises you is your dearest wish, which you will only receive if you succeed and survive.

Still, Fu-mension artifacts have caused distortions in space-time, so that the boundaries between parallel universes have been blurred. “The collapse of these parallel universes finally seeks to break the seal, unleashing the destructive powers of Phantom.”



