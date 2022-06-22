PGA Tour Announces New Schedule for 2023 Season

The PGA Tour has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season.

The tour’s press release states that there will be a return to the calendar schedule, since the FedEx Cup draw will be held from January to February. This will be followed by the FedExCup playoffs.

The 2022-2023 season will also begin with the 2022 fall competition and the FedExCup playoffs will continue.

In addition, three international tournaments will be held according to the autumn schedule. These events will include the top 50 players from the final FedEx Cup points list, the best players of the fall, and additional rights.

The format is expected to be announced later.

The Policy Board has made some changes to increase prizes at several events in the 2023 season. Some of these events include The Players Championship, BMW Championship, The Genesis Invitational and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here is the full press release:

In addition to the reduced schedule, the prize money will also undergo significant changes. Several tournaments will increase the prize pool by more than $5 million next season.